T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $215.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TMUS. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of T-Mobile US to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.92.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $199.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $233.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.53. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $135.82 and a 12-month high of $206.30.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at $305,183,874.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at $305,183,874.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total value of $23,761,396.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 670,812,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,431,391,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 706,875 shares of company stock worth $130,909,198. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.7% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

