TD Cowen Increases General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $75.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.66% from the company’s current price.

GIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

NYSE:GIS opened at $74.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.54. General Mills has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444,312 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in General Mills by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,650,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,341 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,563 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 6,140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 945,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,807,000 after acquiring an additional 930,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

