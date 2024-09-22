The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $305.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $286.48.

Get Workday alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WDAY

Workday Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $248.29 on Thursday. Workday has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.48 and its 200 day moving average is $242.12.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $17,525,885.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $23,059,998.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $17,525,885.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $23,059,998.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.80, for a total transaction of $12,532,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 674,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,841,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 467,402 shares of company stock worth $109,864,184. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 614.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.