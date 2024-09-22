The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $108.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $112.08.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.532 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.63%.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
