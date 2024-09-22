The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.76.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 32.1% in the second quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $14,718,000. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $1,036,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,012,310 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $661,955,000 after acquiring an additional 330,277 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $117.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.21. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $121.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

