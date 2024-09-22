Timothy J. Jahnke Sells 10,035 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Stock

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $351,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 374,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,124,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ZWS opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.48. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.14 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZWS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,532,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 217,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 59,278 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2,110.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,311,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,968,000 after buying an additional 2,206,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

