Timothy (Tim) Carstens Buys 5,317,324 Shares of Base Resources Limited (ASX:BSE) Stock

Base Resources Limited (ASX:BSE – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Carstens acquired 5,317,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.26 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$1,355,917.62 ($916,160.55).

Base Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Get Base Resources alerts:

Base Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from Base Resources’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 25.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Base Resources Company Profile

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.