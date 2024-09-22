Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

TRV stock opened at $238.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.56. The stock has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $243.48.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,798,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

