Truist Financial Increases American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Price Target to $27.00

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of AHR stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Healthcare REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth $2,246,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,797,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,260,000 after purchasing an additional 290,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

