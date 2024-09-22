Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) PT Raised to $56.00 at Bank of America

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair began coverage on Trupanion in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Trupanion from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Trupanion Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $42.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -66.88 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $49.14.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

In related news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $29,040.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,764 shares of company stock valued at $405,238. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 33.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 121,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $473,000. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,165,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Stories

