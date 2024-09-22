UBS Group Raises Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target to $39.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.75.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WES stock opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.67.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The business had revenue of $905.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Midstream Partners

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,928,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,547,000 after acquiring an additional 944,494 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,165,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,095,000 after acquiring an additional 895,715 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 417,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 265,143 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 12,980,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $461,465,000 after acquiring an additional 259,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 708,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,724,000 after acquiring an additional 157,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

