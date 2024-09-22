Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF (VEU) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF (ASX:VEU – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.311 per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.
