Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.83.

VST stock opened at $107.88 on Friday. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $108.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.71.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,523,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

