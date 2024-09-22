Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells $142,840,720.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,804,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $142,840,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 605,979,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,981,442,399.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

On Thursday, September 19th, S Robson Walton sold 359,616 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $28,139,952.00.

On Monday, September 9th, S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $79.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $635.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $81.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 4,009 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.99.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.