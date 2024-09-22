Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) to Underweight

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CMTG

Claros Mortgage Trust Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of CMTG opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.19, a current ratio of 28.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Claros Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after buying an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 11,644.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,609,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,122,000 after buying an additional 14,484,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,425,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,730,000 after buying an additional 55,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 324,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.