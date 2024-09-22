Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $114.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $131.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lear from $179.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.70.

Lear Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $108.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.45. Lear has a 52-week low of $101.67 and a 52-week high of $147.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.26. Lear had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 70.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lear by 6.7% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

