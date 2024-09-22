Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of HIO stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $4.07.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

