Whitbread (LON:WTB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 39 ($0.52) to GBX 40 ($0.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($55.48) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($55.48) to GBX 4,000 ($52.84) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitbread has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,746.67 ($36.28).

LON WTB opened at GBX 3,146 ($41.56) on Wednesday. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 2,723 ($35.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,714 ($49.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,966.25, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,907.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,021.53.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

