Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

WGO has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $59.11 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $75.42. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.39.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.26 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $193,247.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,443.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

