XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $117.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 315.04% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

XOMA Stock Performance

Shares of XOMA opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 8.71. XOMA has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average of $25.88.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). XOMA had a negative net margin of 128.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $11.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XOMA will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XOMA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in XOMA by 55.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

