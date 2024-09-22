Zacks Research Weighs in on Greif, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Greif in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Greif’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Greif’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Greif in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Greif in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Greif from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Greif in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Greif Stock Performance

Greif stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. Greif has a 12-month low of $55.95 and a 12-month high of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.59.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.14). Greif had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 59.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 753,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,321,000 after acquiring an additional 280,330 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,972,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Greif by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 540,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after purchasing an additional 80,754 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Greif in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,012,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greif by 16.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,381,000 after purchasing an additional 53,110 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greif Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

