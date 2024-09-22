Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.72.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $53.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 74,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,243.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,298. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

