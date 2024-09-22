Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Hold

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ZURVY opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 22.20 and a quick ratio of 22.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.92. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $30.46.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

About Zurich Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.