AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of AAON to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.00.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.70. AAON has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $104.73.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. AAON had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $313.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AAON will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $963,433.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,850.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,699,032.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $963,433.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,850.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,609 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,927. 18.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter valued at $43,832,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,089,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,010,000 after purchasing an additional 561,195 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the second quarter worth about $44,934,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 212.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,278,000 after buying an additional 446,344 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in AAON by 552.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 350,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,541,000 after acquiring an additional 296,423 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

