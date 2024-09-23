Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AEIS. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.89.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $101.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.30. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $81.86 and a one year high of $119.75.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $364.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $43,516,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,681,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,910,000 after buying an additional 199,578 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,239,000 after buying an additional 143,692 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 22.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,442,000 after acquiring an additional 118,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 23.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,754,000 after purchasing an additional 102,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

See Also

