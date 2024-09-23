Afentra (LON:AET) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Afentra (LON:AET – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 80 ($1.06) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Afentra in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Afentra alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AET

Afentra Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Afentra

LON:AET opened at GBX 46.90 ($0.62) on Thursday. Afentra has a twelve month low of GBX 25.30 ($0.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 62.54 ($0.83). The company has a quick ratio of 28.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 50.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 49.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £106.07 million, a PE ratio of 586.25 and a beta of 0.10.

In related news, insider Anastasia Deulina sold 34,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,786 ($76.43), for a total transaction of £2,001,493.12 ($2,643,980.34). Company insiders own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

About Afentra

(Get Free Report)

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Afentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.