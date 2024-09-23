Afentra (LON:AET) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Afentra (LON:AET – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 80 ($1.06) price target on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Afentra in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.
Afentra Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Afentra
In related news, insider Anastasia Deulina sold 34,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,786 ($76.43), for a total transaction of £2,001,493.12 ($2,643,980.34). Company insiders own 53.87% of the company’s stock.
About Afentra
Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.
