Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.70.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,784,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,452,814,000 after buying an additional 156,643 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,216,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,860,000 after buying an additional 39,243 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,073,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,455,000 after acquiring an additional 35,216 shares during the period. M&G Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,659,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,114,000 after acquiring an additional 77,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,050,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,934,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $121.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.32, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $135.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 485.98%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

