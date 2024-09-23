Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Down 10.2 %

ALGS opened at $9.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.18. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $4.75. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,100.48% and a negative return on equity of 110.59%. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($10.75) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,538,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $861,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 98,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,889,000. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

