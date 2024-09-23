Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

LNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.17.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $59.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.65.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

