Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMKR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

AMKR stock opened at $30.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.85. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $655,146.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,619.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,146.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at about $58,379,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,224,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 359.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,360,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,439,000 after buying an additional 1,064,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,756,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $490,965,000 after buying an additional 959,838 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 54.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,673,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,966,000 after buying an additional 589,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

