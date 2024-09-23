Analysts Set WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) PT at $66.43

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WNS. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in WNS by 228.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in WNS by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 32.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS opened at $54.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.21. WNS has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $74.54.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. WNS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WNS will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

