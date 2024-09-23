Analyzing Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) and Smoore International (OTCMKTS:SMORF)

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) and Smoore International (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ispire Technology and Smoore International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ispire Technology $147.19 million 2.84 -$6.10 million ($0.24) -30.83 Smoore International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Smoore International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ispire Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ispire Technology -8.79% -34.23% -11.51% Smoore International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Ispire Technology and Smoore International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ispire Technology and Smoore International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ispire Technology 0 0 1 1 3.50 Smoore International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ispire Technology presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 68.92%. Given Ispire Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ispire Technology is more favorable than Smoore International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Ispire Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.2% of Ispire Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ispire Technology beats Smoore International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc. researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

About Smoore International

Smoore International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of vaping technology solutions. The company researches, designs, and manufactures vaping devices and components, as well as advanced personal vaporizers and atomization products for tobacco companies, independent vaping, and other corporate clients. It also offers vaping solutions under the FEELM brand; vaping products under the VAPORESSO brand; and HTP atomization solutions under the METEX brand. The company operates in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Japan, Croatia, The United Arab Emirates, and internationally. Smoore International Holdings Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

