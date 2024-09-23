ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Price Performance

Shares of ABIO opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.91. ARCA biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.54.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($25.92) EPS for the quarter.

ARCA biopharma Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $228.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th.

In other ARCA biopharma news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 1,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $460.80 per share, with a total value of $607,334.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,659,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 3,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,176 in the last ninety days. 30.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,395,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth $14,731,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 11.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

Featured Stories

