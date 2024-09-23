Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Arcos Dorados has increased its dividend by an average of 57.5% per year over the last three years. Arcos Dorados has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arcos Dorados to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Arcos Dorados Stock Down 3.4 %

ARCO opened at $8.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

