Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives $35.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUSGet Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.71.

RCUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arcus Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.24 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 100.81%. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

