Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Cut to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.50.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.20.

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is -120.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,736,000 after purchasing an additional 34,611 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 790,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 81,534 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2,609.3% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 570,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 549,280 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 524,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 111,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 416,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

