Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Increased to $309.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $301.00 to $309.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $282.93.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $276.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $218.63 and a 12 month high of $301.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.94.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

In other news, President Michael Robert Pesch sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.20, for a total transaction of $2,103,020.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 33,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,853,685.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.68, for a total value of $1,992,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,625,146.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Robert Pesch sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.20, for a total transaction of $2,103,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 33,267 shares in the company, valued at $9,853,685.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,622,660. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

