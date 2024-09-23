Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Director Samir Aziz Manji Purchases 2,500 Shares

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) Director Samir Aziz Manji acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,625.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AX.UN stock opened at C$7.81 on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1-year low of C$5.51 and a 1-year high of C$8.05. The company has a market cap of C$811.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

