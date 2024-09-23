Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVNW. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aviat Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $22.58 on Thursday. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the second quarter worth $29,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 21,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 35,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

