AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.38.

Get AXT alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AXT

AXT Stock Down 3.7 %

AXTI stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $93.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.23. AXT has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $5.64.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. AXT had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $27.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXT will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AXT by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AXT by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in AXT during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AXT during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AXT during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXT

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.