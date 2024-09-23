Bank Of America (Bofa) Raises Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $190.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank Of America (Bofa) from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus raised their price target on Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a $164.00 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.61.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $182.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.53 and its 200 day moving average is $164.01. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93. Lennar has a 52-week low of $102.90 and a 52-week high of $193.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lennar will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 428.9% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,420,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,685,000 after buying an additional 1,962,447 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 15.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,886,000 after acquiring an additional 396,951 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $61,807,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 157.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 575,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,889,000 after purchasing an additional 351,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Lennar by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,015,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,084,000 after purchasing an additional 348,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

