Barclays Downgrades WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of WSC opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 149,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,833,263.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.