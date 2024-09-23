Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Down 1.9 %

HSII stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average of $34.01. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The firm has a market cap of $771.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.69 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 7,500 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $305,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, insider Sarah Payne sold 8,691 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $351,116.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 7,500 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $305,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,382.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

