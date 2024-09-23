Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $428,155.00, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.42.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

