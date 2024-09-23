Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $292.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BIIB. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $244.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Biogen from $277.00 to $251.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $275.52.

Get Biogen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $199.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.31 and its 200 day moving average is $214.98. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $269.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Biogen by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 123.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.