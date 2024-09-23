Brokerages Set Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) PT at C$9.29

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DBM

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DBM opened at C$7.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.39. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$6.32 and a 52-week high of C$8.64. The company has a market cap of C$673.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$689.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$742.90 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.7751004 EPS for the current year.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is 77.78%.

About Doman Building Materials Group

(Get Free Report

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.