Brokerages Set EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) PT at C$106.56

Shares of EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$106.56.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on EQB from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. CIBC increased their price target on EQB from C$105.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on EQB from C$112.00 to C$109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of EQB from C$121.00 to C$111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

EQB Stock Performance

EQB opened at C$103.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$96.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$90.34. EQB has a fifty-two week low of C$66.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$103.24.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.93 by C$0.03. EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 39.67%. The business had revenue of C$327.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$325.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQB will post 12.6726343 earnings per share for the current year.

EQB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.19%.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

