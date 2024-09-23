Brokerages Set Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Target Price at $152.69

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.69.

A number of analysts have recently commented on THC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 19th.

In related news, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $13,314,311.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,688.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $13,314,311.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,688.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $2,926,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,465.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,203 shares of company stock valued at $19,754,997. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 93.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $165.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.71. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.14. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $167.29.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

