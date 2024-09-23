Brokerages Set Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Target Price at $378.65

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $379.53.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wingstop from $407.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Wingstop by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Wingstop by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 60.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of WING stock opened at $419.90 on Monday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $166.65 and a 12 month high of $431.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.43, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $381.87 and its 200 day moving average is $381.51.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.04 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.
