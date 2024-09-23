Brokerages Set Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Target Price at $378.65

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $379.53.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wingstop from $407.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total transaction of $1,192,299.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,152.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Wingstop by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Wingstop by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 60.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WING stock opened at $419.90 on Monday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $166.65 and a 12 month high of $431.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.43, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $381.87 and its 200 day moving average is $381.51.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.04 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

