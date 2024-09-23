Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Raised to $198.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $165.00 to $198.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.00.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $197.74 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $105.24 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.66.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,650,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,297 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $212,209,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 339.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,373,000 after purchasing an additional 911,990 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 477,028.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 448,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,535,000 after purchasing an additional 448,407 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at $49,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

